STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

India to host AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 finals

The venues for the tournament haven't been finalised as yet and would be decided in due course of time.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Asian Football Confederation has granted All India Football Federation (AFC) the rights to host the AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 finals. The decision was taken at the AFC Womens Football Committee.

The venues for the tournament haven't been finalised as yet and would be decided in due course of time.

In a letter to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, AFC wrote: "The Committee awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation."

Praful Patel, President All India Football Federation in his message said: "I need to thank the Asian Football Confederation for finding us suitable to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022. The tournament will galvanise the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women's football in the country is concerned."

The tournament comes as the latest feather to AIFF's cap under Patel's tenure as AIFF President. While India are slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 from February 17-March 7, 2021, the AIFF had earlier successfully organised the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. Furthermore, India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship in 2016.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation mentioned: "The tournament will play a huge role in further popularising women's football in India. The Women's Asian Cup 2022 comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, and will help us sustain, and build on the momentum gained.

"Development of women's football remains one of our foremost priorities. I need to thank the AFC for granting us the rights and urge all stakeholders to work together for the successful organisation of the mega event," Das added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 finals AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp