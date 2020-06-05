STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Now is the ideal time to resume': Ex-Barca, ATK midfielder Jofre backs La Liga's return

"We have waited enough, all precautions are in place and the most important thing is we have to learn to live with the virus till a vaccine is identified as there is no getting rid of it," he said

Jofre Mateu Gonzalez has come a long way since emerging from the famed La Masia academy

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the situation in Spain on the mend, La Liga announced its return on June 12. All clubs are currently preparing for the restart but there are still naysayers who are apprehensive of football making a comeback. Former Barcelona and ATK midfielder Jofre Mateu however feels now is the right time to begin football albeit with proper systems in place. The New Indian Express spoke to the Spaniard on a variety of topics from La Liga, Barcelona to his stint in India. Excerpts...

How have you been coping up in Barcelona during the pandemic? Your parents live in Alpicat. How are they holding up?

It has been a difficult situation obviously for all of us in Barcelona. Even more so for my parents considering their age. Thankfully, they have been at home, taking no risks and are absolutely healthy. My daughter has been here with me and she has no school so spending added time with her has been a joy. We have started going outside of our home while adhering to the government's guidelines and that is a huge bonus compared to what was the case a couple of weeks ago.

How have you kept yourself positive despite all this? Have you learnt new skills during the lockdown?

When your family and friends are safe, it helps with the positivity. Things are improving in the country and that is a huge positive for everyone. I live in a decent house with enough space. I have a loving family and I cannot complain. With the time we have now, it would be a crime not to learn new skills! I studied a lot, learnt to play the harmonica and participated in webinars. I'm currently learning sign language!

Do you agree with the decision to restart La Liga especially considering the loss of lives?

With the situation in the country improving, things are beginning to return to normal. Shops are opening, people are going out and if things are slowly returning to normalcy, football is a huge part of people's lives here and now is the ideal time to resume. We have waited enough, all precautions are in place and the most important thing is we have to learn to live with the virus till a vaccine is identified as there is no getting rid of it.

The transfer window is going to be impacted. How do clubs deal with it? What about big money moves like Neymar, Mbappe?

I feel exchange deals might become the new norm. Paying exorbitant salaries to new recruits will change and I feel this year's transfer market might see the lowest expenditure in many years. Small deals and loans will be in abundance but not too many big deals.

From a player's point of view, how difficult will it be to play in empty stadiums?

Obviously, it will need some getting used to. The atmosphere inside the ground can spur players on in some instances while hostile crowds can bog you down. These are all experiences that strengthen mental resolve and build character. There will be difficulty in maintaining the flow of a game for players but there is no point complaining. You have to get used to it and the great players do their thing on the pitch irrespective of their surroundings.

Your memories from the 2015 final against Juventus. How good was that team and what are the main ingredients lacking in the current team?

2015 was a good year. I don't know whether it was the greatest ever squad but not too far off. The biggest advantage was we had players of all age-groups and that can help in a long campaign as a mix of characters is really needed for success. The current team has not won anything and obviously question marks will be raised. But we are still in with a shout of winning multiple trophies and who knows? In the years to come, this team might also be heralded as the one to kickstart a new era of dominance.

You were among the first batch of Spaniards to come & play in India. Why did you take that step?

In the beginning, it was a very short competition and that meant foreign players did not have to stay away from home for too long. It was a new experience not only in terms of football but also the culture. That move opened up so many avenues and for Spaniards now, they know about Asian football, ISL and it was good to be part of the group that popularised Asia as a footballing destination.

(Football Fans can catch Jofre Mateu talk about FC Barcelona’s fifth UEFA Champions League anniversary, LIVE on Sony Ten Pit Stop, on channels official FB page, on 6th June 2020, 2 30 pm onwards followed by the best moments from FC Barcelona’s Champions League winning campaigns only on Sony Ten 2  at 3.00 pm)

