Hard to believe Cristiano Ronaldo is 35 when you see him train: De Ligt

De Ligt was all praise for his Juventus squad, which he joined this year from Ajax.

Published: 06th June 2020 09:25 PM

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

TURIN: Juventus centre back Matthijs de Ligt said that it is difficult to believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is 35-years-old when one sees him training. Calling the Portuguese superstar as the best striker of his generation, 20-year-old De Ligt said that Ronaldo is a huge example for younger players.

"I always try to improve the way I play by watching him because even in training he has a crazy intensity and you wonder if he really is 35-years-old," the Dutchman told Tuttosport.

De Ligt was all praise for his Juventus squad, which he joined this year from Ajax. De Ligt had led the Dutch side to a remarkable semi-final finish in the Champions League last year.

"We really have a good team, a lot of good guys. The most fun are the South Americans. Beside Ronaldo, I was impressed by Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur: both players with an amazing technique. Rodrigo in particular is underestimated, he will have a great future ahead of him."

De Ligt also expressed admiration for veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. "Gigi could literally be my father... he is 42! Can you imagine it!" he said. "The point is that if you see him playing you would say he is 30. He is a top guy and always available with me. I'm learning a lot from him."

