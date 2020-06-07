STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi equally magnificent, says Brazil legend Cafu

The veteran defender feels like his countryman Neymar has the skills to become "the best player on the planet."

Published: 07th June 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:53 PM

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Argentina striker Lionel Messi

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Argentina striker Lionel Messi (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ZURICH: Former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu believes that modern generation star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are equally good and he called them 'two powers of world football.'

"We're talking about the two powers of world football. They've been at the top for 15 years. One has won six awards, the other five. It's so hard to pick between them. They're both magnificent players," FIFA.com quoted Cafu as saying.

The veteran defender feels like his countryman Neymar has the skills to become "the best player on the planet."

Talking about the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Cafu remained optimistic when asked Brazil's chances of bringing the Trophy home but he assured that the team will have a great World Cup.

"I think so. I'm very optimistic when it comes to the Selecao. I'm certain that Brazil will have a great World Cup. We have Neymar, a lot of other good, experienced players and a number of talented youngsters coming through," added Cafu. 

