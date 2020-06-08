STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Will soon do what we love most': Paolo Dybala reveals he is yet to fully recover from COVID-19

Dybala had confirmed in March that he along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini tested positive for coronavirus and had then isolated himself for over a month.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Paolo Dybala

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was tested COVID-19 positive but is recovering.

By ANI

LEEDS: Juventus and Argentine forward Paolo Dybala has said that he is still not 100 per cent fit after overcoming coronavirus.

Dybala had confirmed in March that he along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini tested positive for coronavirus, Goal.com reported.

The forward had then isolated himself for over a month and he finally tested negative for coronavirus on May 6.

"I had coronavirus, but I feel much better now. I am still not quite at 100 per cent, but I'm pretty good. We've started training again and football is coming back, so soon we will be able to do what we love the most," Goal.com quoted Dybala as saying during an Instagram live chat.

ALSO READ | Had told Cristiano Ronaldo once how we hated him in Argentina: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

"I hope we can have fun and entertain. I think it will be useful because we will have many consecutive football matches, and people like us who love this wonderful sport will have the opportunity to watch a different game every day," he added.

Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league action is all set to resume from June 20.

Before the suspension of Serie A, Juventus was at the top of the standings and was one point clear of second-placed Lazio.

Juventus will take on Bologna on June 22 in the Serie A, but before that, the side will play their second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan, which takes place in Turin on June 12.

The first leg between the teams finished as a 1-1 draw.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paolo Dybala Juventus coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp