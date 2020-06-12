STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Belgium on top, India remain at 108 in latest FIFA rankings

Belgium remains at the summit ahead of France and Brazil, who complete the podium, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth position respectively.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football team has retained the 108th spot in the latest FIFA rankings.

Indian football team has retained the 108th spot in the latest FIFA rankings.

By ANI

ZURICH:  Indian football team has retained the 108th spot in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday as international football has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although club football has slowly restarted or been scheduled to restart in various leagues around the world, the spread of COVID-19 remains an obstacle to the staging of international matches. This has again affected the latest FIFA World ranking, which remains unchanged," the FIFA said in a statement.

Belgium remains at the summit ahead of France and Brazil, who complete the podium, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth position respectively. Lying in wait behind them are Croatia and Portugal on sixth and seventh place respectively followed by Spain, Argentina and Colombia.

Outside of the top 10 rankings, 200 other national teams are waiting to get back in action and shake up world football's hierarchy.

The resumption or start of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the respective confederations is awaited with eagerness and should see plenty of movement in the Ranking in the months ahead.

Blue Tigers are set to host Asian champions Qatar on October 8 in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game, which would be their first international fixture amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India will then take on Bangladesh in an away game on November 12 and play against Afghanistan in the home condition on November 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA FIFA rankings COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp