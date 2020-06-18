STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Embarrassed and ashamed: Pep Guardiola laments ill-treatment of black people

Players and coaches from all four sides in action took a knee prior to kick off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Published: 18th June 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is "embarrassed and ashamed" at the historic treatment of black people as the Premier League's return was marked by protests against racial injustice on Wednesday.

Players and coaches from all four sides in action took a knee prior to kick off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The action came in response to worldwide protests after the killing of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter was also emblazoned on the back of shirts instead of player names.

"We should send a thousand million messages for the black people. It's more than 400 years we do what we do to these lovely people," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"I'm embarrassed and ashamed of what the white people have done for the black people.

"Just because you are born a different colour, how people can think they are different? All the gestures are good and positive. Everything we can do to make it conscious, it is not acceptable.

"We have to do a lot of things for the black people which we have not done so far."

Raheem Sterling has been a leading campaigner in the fight against racism in football and the City winger backed the united front as a significant step forward.

"I see it as a massive step for the Premier League to allow something like that to happen," said Sterling.

"It shows we are going in the right direction."

Sterling scored his first goal of 2020 to open the scoring as City restarted with a 3-0 win over Arsenal.

The England international admitted his side took some time to get to grips with their new surroundings in front of an empty Etihad stadium and said he struggled to hold back from celebrating his goal too wildly with teammates.

"The first 10 minutes it was getting used to the atmosphere and getting the cobwebs off," said Sterling. 

"We've got to remain within all the safety tips, but all the boys have tested negative in the past few days and we celebrated in the right manner."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Black Lives Matter
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp