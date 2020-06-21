STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Burnley to not extend contract of former England keeper Joe Hart

The 33-year-old Hart joined the team from Manchester City in 2018 but of has failed to find a first team start in recent times.

Published: 21st June 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

England's goalkeeper Joe Hart. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: English Premier League side Burnley will not extend the contract of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart beyond the end of this month, as per a BBC report.

The 33-year-old Hart joined the team from Manchester City in 2018 but of has failed to find a first team start in recent times.

Nick Pope is Burnley's current first choice goalkeeper with Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell also there among the ranks.

Hart had recently conceded being dropped as No.1 custodian at Manchester City by then new manager Pep Guardiola was the lowest point of his football career.

Guardiola brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to take over goalkeeping duties as Hart became the second choice keeper behind him.

"It will sound pathetic but it's the truth, it's not playing and not being wanted," Hart said on show 'Football, Prince William and our mental health' as per Daily Mail.

"Things happened with the new manager at Manchester City, probably the most important manager in the world.

"He didn't even necessarily not like me, he just had a certain aspect which he didn't feel I was up to, and it kind of dropped from there.

"It's certainly the lowest point of my footballing career but it's not a dark cloud," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe Hart Burnley Joe Hart contracr Burnley English Premier League
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp