Burnley to not extend contract of former England keeper Joe Hart

LONDON: English Premier League side Burnley will not extend the contract of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart beyond the end of this month, as per a BBC report.

The 33-year-old Hart joined the team from Manchester City in 2018 but of has failed to find a first team start in recent times.

Nick Pope is Burnley's current first choice goalkeeper with Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell also there among the ranks.

Hart had recently conceded being dropped as No.1 custodian at Manchester City by then new manager Pep Guardiola was the lowest point of his football career.

Guardiola brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to take over goalkeeping duties as Hart became the second choice keeper behind him.

"It will sound pathetic but it's the truth, it's not playing and not being wanted," Hart said on show 'Football, Prince William and our mental health' as per Daily Mail.

"Things happened with the new manager at Manchester City, probably the most important manager in the world.

"He didn't even necessarily not like me, he just had a certain aspect which he didn't feel I was up to, and it kind of dropped from there.

"It's certainly the lowest point of my footballing career but it's not a dark cloud," he said.