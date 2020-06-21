STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mario Balotelli throwing his talent away, says Italy manager Roberto Mancini

Balotelli was part of Mancini's City squad that won the title over their crosstown rivals Manchester United in the stoppage time of the last game of the season in 2012, providing the crucial assist to

Published: 21st June 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli. (File | AP)

By IANS

ROME: Italy manager Roberto Mancini revealed he has told striker Mario Balotelli multiple times that he is wasting a huge talent. Mancini, who had worked successfully with Balotelli and Manchester City and Inter Milan, had called the mercurial striker back to the national team in 2018.

Balotelli was part of Mancini's City squad that won the title over their crosstown rivals Manchester United in the stoppage time of the last game of the season in 2012, providing the crucial assist to Sergio Aguero.

"I care for him, regardless of all the things he does," Mancini told RAI Sport as per Goal.com. "I trained him when he was still just a kid, I played him and he was extraordinary for many years.

"My hope is that he will do something to change all this, as he's still only 30 years old and would be at the peak of his football maturity.

"I hope one day he wakes up and realises he's still throwing his talent away. Mario is an extraordinary lad, so kind and polite. I have explained to him many times that he is throwing his talent away, because his potential is remarkable."

Balotelli's stint at Italian club Brescia seems to be coming to an end after reports emerged that his contract will be terminated due to repeated absences from training.

Prior to Mancini's reign, Balotelli had not played for Italy since 2014. His stint at Brescia was expected to earn him a spot in the Italian squad for Euro 2020 but he has scored just five times in 19 appearances for the club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roberto Mancini Mario Balotelli Italian football
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp