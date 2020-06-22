STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ramos injured but Real Madrid go top after edging out Sociedad

Real Sociedad were contenders for the top four before the three-month suspension but a draw and two defeats since the restart leaves them sixth, five points adrift.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates his goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at Anoeta stadium, San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo | AP)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates his goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at Anoeta stadium, San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid knocked Barcelona off the top of La Liga by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday as Sergio Ramos rolled in another penalty before being forced off due to injury.

Karim Benzema continued his excellent form by adding a second at Anoeta and while Mikel Merino gave Real Sociedad hope with seven minutes left, Madrid held on to go above Barca on head-to-head.

Real Sociedad were contenders for the top four before the three-month suspension but a draw and two defeats since the restart leaves them sixth, five points adrift.

Ramos scored his 20th consecutive spot-kick in the 50th minute to become La Liga's highest ever scoring defender on 68 goals, overtaking Ronald Koeman on the all-time list.

"He's the best defender in the world," said Zinedine Zidane. "What he has been doing and achieving for so many years is incredible."

But Ramos limped off 10 minutes later with what looked like a knee injury, which will be a huge concern for Madrid if the problem proves serious. He was seen sitting with an ice-pack on his left knee in the stands.

"Right now it hurts a lot but that's just the bang I think," said Zidane afterwards. "That's the good news but we'll see."

Madrid also benefitted from two tight decisions after Adnan Januzaj drove in an equaliser for Real Sociedad, only to have it ruled out before Benzema doubled the lead and was adjudged not to have controlled with his arm.

Both calls were close and the fact they fell for Madrid will not have gone unnoticed in Barcelona.

"From what we've seen it will be very difficult for Real Madrid to drop points," said Barca defender Gerard Pique on Friday.

It was Barca's failure to score at Sevilla that presented the opportunity to Madrid, whose victory in one of their toughest fixtures left has shifted the title race back in their favour.

Their defence, which boasts the club's best record at this stage in 32 years, has been key.

Casemiro suspended

Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card although Real Mallorca at home on Wednesday is the kind of fixture Madrid should be able to negotiate, even without Ramos and their only defensive midfielder.

Zinedine Zidane will at least hope to have Eden Hazard fresh again after the Belgian was named on the bench.

Gareth Bale was also among the substitutes not to be brought on.

His replacement Vinicius Junior caused Andoni Gorosabel problems with his pace and it was the Brazilian who won the penalty, after nipping inside the defender before his right foot was caught by Diego Llorente.

Ramos made no mistake but seemed to take a bang on his knee shortly after and despite limping on for several minutes, was eventually replaced by Eder Militao.

His removal coincided with a surge from Real Sociedad, who thought they had equalised when Januzaj drove into the corner only for Merino to be ruled offside, seen to be close enough to Courtois to be interfering with the goalkeeper's line of sight.

Real Sociedad's sense of frustration was compounded when Benzema made it two.

Referee Javier Estrada again consulted VAR but this time allowed the goal to stand, believing Benzema to have controlled with his shoulder before firing in.

Merino set up a nervy finish with a thundering shot in off the crossbar but Madrid held on for an important win.

Guedes scores brilliant solo goal

Earlier, Goncalo Guedes scored a mesmerising solo goal as Valencia stayed in touch with the Champions League qualification places by beating Osasuna 2-0. 

Guedes picked the ball up in his own half and surged past four Osasuna players before completing his stunning run with a driven shot into the top corner. 

Rodrigo Moreno made it two at Mestalla as Valencia reduced the gap behind fourth-placed Sevilla to six points. 

Osasuna drop to 12th and their next opponents will be Alaves, who suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat away at fellow strugglers Celta Vigo. 

Alaves were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Martin Aguirregabiria was sent off and Celta capitalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Real Madrid Real Sociedad
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp