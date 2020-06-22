STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos becomes top-scoring defender in La Liga

With this, Ramos went past Barcelona's Ronald Koeman, who had 68 goals to his credit.

Published: 22nd June 2020

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has become the top-scoring defender in the history of La Liga.

He achieved the feat on Sunday (local time) as he scored from the penalty spot against Real Sociedad, Goal.com reported.

With this, Ramos went past Barcelona's Ronald Koeman, who had 68 goals to his credit.

Ramos had begun his professional career with Sevilla in 2004.

He then moved to Real Madrid in 2005 and has remained at Santiago Bernabeu ever since.

Ramos has played a key role in Real Madrid winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League on as many occasions.

His first goal for Real Madrid came way back in 2005.

In the match against Real Sociedad, Sergio Ramos' penalty, for a foul on Vinicius Junior had given Real Madrid the lead in the match.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's lead after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a possible handball.

Real Madrid had defeated Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday (local time) to move to the top of the La Liga standings.

In the match between Madrid and Sociedad, Mikel Merino struck a goal for the latter, but Madrid managed to hang on to go to the top of La Liga standings.

Ever since the resumption of La Liga, Real Madrid has won three consecutive matches.

The side will now face Real Mallorca on Wednesday, June 24.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, but the former has moved to the top of the standings based on a superior head-to-head record with the Catalan side.

