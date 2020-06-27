Liverpool's transformation an inspiration for Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

By ANI

LEEDS: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the transformation of Liverpool can be an inspiration for his side.

His remarks come as Liverpool won the Premier League after a wait of 30 long years.

The team wrapped up the title win as Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

"Well, yes, because they were in a very difficult position four years ago and they made a lot of right decisions, some difficult decisions, some unpopular decisions but the right decisions for them," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"They have been very consistent with their messages, very clear messages from top to bottom, and a ruthless mentality to go every game with the mentality to win the game," he added.

Arteta, who was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal in December last year also said that he admires the way Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has transformed the side.

"They've come so far as a club and as a team in the last few seasons. I think they set a very clear club culture that they have been able to transmit to the supporters and generate belief," Arteta said.

"I think they have a very clear philosophy with the way they want to play, the way they approach every game, and then they've got some really good recruitment. Starting from the staff and the coach and all the players they signed, they are specifically for the way they want to play so congratulations to them," he added.

Arsenal will next take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup later today.

In the Premier League, Arsenal is currently placed at the ninth spot with 43 points from 31 matches.