STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We knew it was impossible to catch Liverpool: Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne

Having missed out on the Premier League, Manchester City would now be hoping to win the FA Cup and Champions League.

Published: 27th June 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that the side knew it was impossible to catch Liverpool once Premier League resumed its suspended season.

His remarks come as Liverpool won the Premier League after a wait of 30 long years.

The side wrapped up the title win as Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

"We knew it was impossible to catch them after lockdown. You are always disappointed when you don't win, but I think we are honest enough to say Liverpool were better this year," Goal.com quoted Bruyne as saying.

"I think we worked really hard, we played really well but we weren't good enough and that's no problem for us to admit. If everything goes to plan for us then I think we still have 13 or 14 games, so we still have a lot to play for and a lot of objectives," he added.

Having missed out on the Premier League, Manchester City would now be hoping to win the FA Cup and Champions League.

The side will try to defend their FA Cup title as City goes against Newcastle United on Sunday.

"In comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing alright. We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second best team," Bruyne said.

"I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League. Imagine if we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it," he added.

In the Premier League, City currently has 63 points from 31 matches.

City will next take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday, July 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne Liverpool
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp