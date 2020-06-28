Christian Pulisic has talent to score goals like Salah, Mane or Sterling, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

By ANI

LEICESTER: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that striker Christian Pulisic has the potential to score goals like Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane or Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

"I think he can be a really big player. Because he broke through so young in Germany and he moves to us, people's expectations rise, but we have to take his age into consideration," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

The 21-year-old United States international is now Chelsea's second top scorer in the league with seven goals.

"There's no doubt in his quality and you can see that. He is very keen to work and improve. He is particularly hungry at the minute because of his injury. And if he wants to learn, and he does, on the training pitch and how he sees the game, he needs to look at the players he sees around him who have made that sort of jump like the Raheem Sterlings, Sadio Manes and Mo Salahs who are now producing numbers [of goals] from wide areas," he added.

Lampard says he understands the importance of keeping his age under consideration but believes Pulisic has the talent and must aspire to reach the level of the league's top wide attackers.

"It is important that he understands the work he needs to do to do that because he definitely has the talent to do it. He needs to try and get to that level and I am delighted to have him at the minute. He works hard every day and he has to set his sights as high as he can," Lampard said.

Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final match at the King Power Stadium later in the day.