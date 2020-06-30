Chelsea likely to sign Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes: Report

By Online Desk

Chelsea are the frontrunners to ink a deal with Manchester United prodigy Angel Gomes as he is set to leave Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to convince the 19-year-old to sign a contract extension with the former Premier League champions as the English midfielder has got a handful of better offers from leagues across Europe.

Chelsea agent Pini Zahavi is given the task to bring Gomes to London after he turned down an offer of £25,000 with bonuses, Independent reported.

German side Hamburg, La Liga's Valencia and Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are among the other clubs interested in signing the former U-17 World Cup-winning captain.

Gomes is the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953, as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.