STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea likely to sign Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes: Report

German side Hamburg, La Liga's Valencia and Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are among the other clubs interested in signing the former U-17 World Cup-winning captain.

Published: 30th June 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Chelsea are the frontrunners to ink a deal with Manchester United prodigy Angel Gomes as he is set to leave Old Trafford. 

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to convince the 19-year-old to sign a contract extension with the former Premier League champions as the English midfielder has got a handful of better offers from leagues across Europe.

Chelsea agent Pini Zahavi is given the task to bring Gomes to London after he turned down an offer of £25,000 with bonuses, Independent reported.

German side Hamburg, La Liga's Valencia and Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are among the other clubs interested in signing the former U-17 World Cup-winning captain.

Gomes is the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953, as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angel Gomes Premier League EPL football transfers Chelsea Manchester United
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp