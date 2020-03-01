Riding the tide: Chennaiyin wave sinks Goa

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai YIN FC and FC Goa had sacked managers under different circumstances this season. Sergio Lobera had almost secured an AFC Champions League spot for Goa before he was shown the door. Owen Coyle replaced John Gregory to help a struggling Chennaiyin, who were nowhere close to a playoff spot. And to say that Coyle did a good job would be an understatement. The 53-year-old instilled confidence and a winning mentality. That was once again on display as Chennaiyin thrashed Goa 4-1 to have one foot in the ISL final.

After a 3-0 defeat on the opening day and a 4-3 loss at home during the league stage against Goa, everyone excepted plenty of goals in the first leg of the semifinal. Goals came in numbers, albeit in a one-sided game. The initial minutes saw Chennai dominate, but they were unable to get anything out of it.But whatever talk Coyle gave at half-time worked wonders. It was a set-piece that helped them take the lead. Rafael Crivellaro won a free-kick and whipped in a cross from 40 yards out for Lucian Goian to head home in the 54th minute. A few minutes later, Anirudh Thapa hit a stunning curler to the top right corner to send the fans wild. Thapa, who had scored against Goa in the playoff two years ago, did not find the back of the net the entire season. It was worth the wait in the end.

The momentum was with Chennaiyin after that. Every touch by the hosts was cheered by the crowd. In the 77th minute, the home team’s quick passing proved too much for FC Goa. After a few exchanges, Nerijus Valskis’ low cross from the left took a slight deflection off Serigne Mourtada before Eli Sabia tapped in to make it 3-0. It wasn’t over. Thapa cut back for Lallianzuala Chhangte to send in a thumping shot that made it 4-0. Goa created chances, but they were not lucky enough in the final third.

Chennaiyin players were perhaps carried away by the emotions as a poor clearance in the 85th minute gave Goa an away goal. It could have been more for them. They missed the services of Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes due to sickness.Two-legged ties can prove to be tricky, considering the away goal rule. And if Chennaiyin are not cautious, they could end up disappointed despite Saturday’s brilliant performance. But Coyle has no plans of sitting back in Goa.