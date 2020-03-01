Home Sport Football

Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten season, Chelsea stumble again at Bournemouth

Liverpool remain 22 points clear and well on course for a first league title in 30 years.

Published: 01st March 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road stadium, in Watford, England, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The match finished 3-0.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road stadium, in Watford, England, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The match finished 3-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool's unbeaten season in the Premier League was ended in spectacular fashion as Ismaila Sarr's double moved Watford out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

The comprehensive scoreline helped the Hornets edge ahead of Bournemouth, who held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw, while West Ham also boosted their chances of survival with a 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool remain 22 points clear and well on course for a first league title in 30 years.

But their hopes of doing so by matching Arsenal's invincible season in 2003/04 were ended by an inspired display by Watford.

Sarr struck twice in six minutes early in the second half before the Senegalese turned provider for Troy Deeney to wrap up a famous win.

Alonso rescues Chelsea

Bournemouth were also victims of Liverpool's collapse as they fall into the bottom three after failing to hold out for victory against Chelsea.

Philip Billing missed two big early chances for the Cherries and Eddie Howe's men were punished as Marcos Alonso's calm finish after Olivier Giroud hit the bar gave Chelsea a half-time lead.

Two goals in three minutes from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the game around and inflicted another blow to Chelsea's chances of holding onto their place in the top four.

Alonso's predatory header after Aaron Ramsdale parried Pedro Rodriguez's shot at least ensured the visitors left the Vitality Stadium with a point.

However, Frank Lampard's men have now won just five of their last 16 league games and could see their lead over fifth-placed Manchester United cut to just a point if the Red Devils win at Everton on Sunday.

"We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored and that I don't like. I'm pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game," said Lampard.

"People talk about the defence but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set piece can change the game.

"We should score more goals and then we don't have that problem."

Bowen's dream debut

West Ham moved out of the bottom three with a first league win since New Year's Day.

David Moyes handed Jarrod Bowen his first start since a £20 million move from Hull on deadline day in January and he made a huge impact with a fine finish to open the scoring.

"I think that's the way it went in my dreams last night!" Bowen said. "We held on and got the three points which is really important."

The hosts' lead did not last long as Michael Obafemi quickly levelled for Southampton.

But the Hammers responded well to that blow as Sebastien Haller restored their lead five minutes before half-time and Michail Antonio added a third early in the second half.

Newcastle remain without a goal in four games, but edged seven points clear of the drop zone with a 0-0 draw at home to Burnley.

Brighton remain the only side in England without a league win in 2020 as Jordan Ayew scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Crystal Palace at the Amex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool Premier League Watford EPL
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp