Home Sport Football

PK Banerjee's condition satisfactory post-ventilation: Hospital

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian football team captain PK Banerjee

Former Indian football team captain PK Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee's condition is satisfactory post-ventilation, a statement issued by the hospital said on Tuesday.

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old was put on life support about 24 hours ago.

"A multi-disciplinary medical board met today at 4 pm to review his conditions and progress.

The Board has reviewed the ongoing treatment and are satisfied with the patient condition post ventilation," a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

"He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists comprising of Intensivist and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu and Dr Prof Kalyan Brata Bhattacharyya."

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Rabin Chakraborty are also supervising the case closely on request of the family.

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

Banerjee, a 1962 Asian Games gold medallist, led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.

Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Banerjee PK Banerjee health
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp