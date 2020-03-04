Premier League shutdown? Coronavirus leaves Liverpool fans in a tizzy 

By Online Desk

The football world is keenly interested in a particular rumour that is going around, so much so that even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about it.

The coronavirus breakout has led to the postponement of many games but will it lead to an entire league being shut down? Well, that's what some fans seem to think.

The Premier League has so far not postponed any match but as the virus fear looms large across Europe, it is inevitable to think about it.

In Italy, the crisis has led to over 2500 confirmed cases and 79 deaths. In the United Kingdom, there have been 51 confirmed cases and zero deaths. The number of confirmed cases is increasing day by day across Europe in Spain, France, Germany and many other countries.

The Premier League, FA and English Football League have discussed a worst-case scenario option of games being played behind closed doors if the coronavirus spreads, said a report by The Telegraph.

Irrespective of what's being said, Liverpool fans have a lot to lose in either case. An empty stadium match or a ban on mass public gatherings will destroy the dream of watching their team lift the cup.

More than Liverpool fans, the fans of rival teams are relishing the prospect of the league being shut down.

The magnificent season that Liverpool has had so far can make any great team jealous as the reaction of Arsenal and its fans after Watford's win proves.

This coronavirus is escalating far too quickly. I think the premier league season should be abandoned on health grounds and just start again from scratch next season when it's all under control. — Thommo (@waynethompson73) February 26, 2020

If Coronavirus bans all public gatherings of over 5,000 people, all premier league games will be cancelled apart from Manchester City home games.



With 8 home games left, City can get 24 points which would take them two points above Liverpool.



There is hope. — #RejoinEU (@ch99085464) March 4, 2020

WW3

Coronavirus



What next?



Anything to stop Liverpool Football Club.



We're gargantuan. — - (@AnfieldRd96) February 28, 2020

How concerned is the football world?

Even though the Premier League has not announced any major reinforcements so far, clubs have taken some decisions.

Newcastle United has forbidden its players from shaking hands and Wolves has asked its players not to take selfies with fans as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Serie A, Italian football's first division, has postponed several matches.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora says the government is likely to order all Serie A games to be played behind closed doors for the next month due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Sky Sports.

The Switzerland government suspended all football matches across the country on March 2nd. A similar decision is unavoidable if the situation turns dangerous.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also urged football organisations not to create panic when it comes to taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Klopp's thoughts

Klopp had also recently shut down reports of Liverpool being denied the Premier League title if the coronavirus leads to games in England being delayed or even abandoned.

Yesterday, after his side lost 0-2 against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, he said, "Why me? I wear a baseball cap," when asked about his take on the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said that only those people who have enough information about the COVID-19 should speak about it.

"What I don't like in life is that for a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important. I really don't understand it. It's not important what famous people say. People with no knowledge like me talking about it...people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Jurgen Klopp's response when asked about Coronavirus is absolutely class. This man speaks so much sense, absolutely spot on. pic.twitter.com/NlfxlNQ9Iu — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020

"Not football managers. I don't understand politics, the coronavirus. Why me? I wear a baseball cap. I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important," he added.

(With ANI inputs)