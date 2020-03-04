Home Sport Football

We can deal with it: UEFA confident coronavirus outbreak won't derail Euro 2020 

Italy, the worst-hit nation in Europe, is one of 12 venues across the continent set to host matches at the European Championship in June and July.

Published: 04th March 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

UEFA expressed confidence that COVID-19 is not going to affect Euro 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

AMSTERDAM: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was confident European football's governing body could deal with any worst-case scenario in relation to the upcoming Euro 2020 as the continent battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been detected in 76 countries worldwide, killing over 3,000 people with Italy the worst-hit nation in Europe.

The Italian capital Rome is one of 12 venues across the continent set to host matches at the European Championship in June and July.

A long list of sports events around the world have been cancelled or postponed in recent days to avoid spreading the virus, including games in Italy's Serie A.

The top two divisions of Swiss football have been postponed until the end of March.

"You don't know how many concerns we have when we organise a big competition," Ceferin on Tuesday said at a press conference after the UEFA Congress in Amsterdam.

"We have security concerns, we have political instability concerns, and one of the concerns is also the virus, and we are dealing with it and we are confident we can deal with it."

This week marks 100 days until the start of the 24-team European Championship, and Ceferin called on organisers to "not just think about dark scenarios, there will be time for that later."

His comments came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino, addressing the Congress, urged authorities "not to panic".

UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said European football's governing body "do not want to overreact" and was dealing with the situation "case by case".

However, Champions League fixtures are a more pressing concern.

'Prepared for every eventuality'

On Tuesday evening Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, said Valencia's Champions League last 16, second leg at home to Italian side Atalanta next Tuesday, March 10, should be played behind closed doors.

In Italy, Juventus had their Serie A game called off at the weekend, while Inter Milan played a Europa League home game behind closed doors last Thursday with the north of the country particularly badly hit by the outbreak.

Juventus are due to host Lyon in Turin in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 17 and that game could also be played behind closed doors, chiefly because there is little room in a crowded calendar to allow for postponements.

Inter are also due to host Spanish side Getafe on March 12 in the Europa League.

Theodoridis said: "Inter already have two matches postponed, and they still play in the Italian Cup and the Europa League, so this makes it almost impossible to find dates if we don't coordinate between the European leagues."

Concerns about the outbreak impacted on the draw for the next UEFA Nations League tournament in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was not present at the draw, with the Scottish FA telling the BBC that decision was made in order to avoid an "unnecessary risk" before his team play Israel in a key Euro 2020 qualifying play-off later this month.

Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis Enrique did not travel to Amsterdam due to illness, the Spanish Football Federation said.

Asked about the possibility of his team's scheduled friendly against Italy in London on March 27 being cancelled, England manager Gareth Southgate said it was not the time to speculate.

"I think we have to be adaptable and have to make sure that we are prepared for every eventuality, but as we stand we are trying not to get too worried by all the hype, make sensible decisions on hygiene and go from there," he said.

"I don't want to make light of it, but equally there are dangers everywhere in life that you are aware of and conscious of."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Aleksander Ceferin Euro 2020 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Champions League UEFA Champions League
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp