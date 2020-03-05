Ex-Liverpool stars Jason McAteer, Emile Heskey looking forward to LFC World roadshow in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Liverpool FC stars Jason McAteer and Emile Heskey said on Thursday that they are looking forward to the LFC World roadshow which arrives in the city this weekend.

The former Reds joined representatives from the Delhi Official Liverpool Supporters Club and club partners including Standard Chartered, Carlsberg, Joie, MG, Western Union and Star Sports at the Sheraton Hotel here.

Jason McAteer said: "This is my second time visiting our supporters here in India and it's always great to come and meet everyone.

"The LFC World roadshows are always such fun events and the atmosphere on Saturday will be fantastic - we're really looking forward to it."

Emile Heskey said: "This is my very first LFC World and I can't wait to meet the Reds out here in Delhi this weekend.

"We know that not all of our supporters can make it to Anfield, so this is a great way to bring the club closer to them.

"I'm really excited to see Delhi and enjoy the activities and events on offer this Saturday alongside the fans."

LFC World - the unique, interactive fan experience - will arrive at the Select CITYWALK on Saturday bringing Liverpool Football Club directly to supporters in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016.