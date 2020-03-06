Home Sport Football

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer says Jurgen Klopp is a fantastic manager

McAteer labelled Klopp as the best man-manager out there and added that the manager knows when to give his players a break during the season.

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

NEW DELHI: Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has praised current manager Jurgen Klopp and said that he knows how to bring out the best of his players.

Liverpool is currently going through a blip in form after a 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. However, the side is just on the brink of scripting history as the side will win the Premier League for the first time in thirty years.

The side lost their last match against Watford 0-3 in the Premier League. The Reds also suffered a loss against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

"I think it's more of a mentality thing that Jurgen has built. Jurgen's recruitments have been fantastic. He is a fantastic manager, in the last season, they scored a great number of goals, the desire was there to win it, and this is what they have done this season, it all boils down to the mentality," McAteer told reporters at an event in Delhi.

"No team can go a season without a dip in form, no team can do that. It all boils down to how you bounce break, Jordon Henderson was a big loss in the last two games. It has been difficult, but we will bounce back. The competition is too strong now, the players are very tired during this point of time. We have the best manager in the world, and I have no doubt that we will get back to winning ways," he added.

I think he is the best man-manager out there. Tactically he's very astute as well. He's the best at getting players to perform at their highest level. He knows when players are mentally tired. He takes them out of the team but he makes them still feel a part of it. I think that's the secret," McAteer said.

Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The side currently has 79 points from 28 matches.

