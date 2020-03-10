Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Tahith Chong rejects Juventus, Inter Milan, renews contract

Tahith Chong

Manchester United's Dutch winger Tahith Chong. (File Photo | AFP)

Tahith Chong is not going anywhere. The 20-year-old Dutch winger dumped Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus to ink a new deal with Manchester United which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option of another year.

The youngster, who arrived England from Eredivise side Feyenoord in 2016 have cited the exposure he is receiving under the watch of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his world-class coaching staff as the reason for not leaving the club, ESPNFC reported.

"The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the players here is fantastic. I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come," the report quoted Chong as saying.

The Dutch U-21 star, who has played 10 times so far for the United senior team including three Premier League games also said that he is working hard to improve his game and there is no other place to do it better than at Old Trafford.

Italian rivals Juve and Inter, who are currently first and third in the Serie A table, was interested in signing Tahith this summer when he would have been a free agent. However, pundits had rightly expected him to stay with the Red Devils despite the offers.

Gaffer Solskjær expressed happiness and praised Tahith for his work-ethic and fast-improving ability.

"His performances this season are testaments to his hard work, dedication and to his character. We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the Academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent," Solskjær said.

Manchester United are fifth in the league with 45 points from 29 games. They are three points behind Chelsea in the race to seal European qualification.

