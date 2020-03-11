Home Sport Football

Juventus-Lyon Champions League game behind closed doors in Turin, says Lyon chief Aulas

Next week's games between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Germany and between Barcelona and Napoli in Spain will also go ahead behind closed doors.

Published: 11th March 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas (C) attends the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match. (Photo | AFP)

Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas (C) attends the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LYON: Lyon will take on Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie behind closed doors in Turin next week, the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas told AFP on Tuesday.

Italy has put a stop to all sporting events taking place until April 3 in a country-wide lockdown aimed at slowing the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in just over two weeks, but competitions which fall under international jurisdiction can be held.

"We have received a letter from UEFA which tells us that the match will be in Turin and behind closed doors," Aulas said to AFP.

Lyon will travel to face the Serie A leaders Juve at the Allianz Stadium on March 17 with a 1-0 lead from the first leg in France and with no home fans to create a hostile atmosphere as they aim to reach the quarter-finals.

"We will take precautions. We will only go to Turin on the day of the match. It is 45 minutes by plane from Lyon," added Aulas. 

"We will check the players before travelling there and back. We are also going to disinfect the hotel where we will go before the game."

Atalanta's 4-3 win over Valencia in Spain in the Champions League on Tuesday was played behind closed doors, while no fans will be allowed to attend Wednesday's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in France.

Next week's games between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Germany and between Barcelona and Napoli in Spain will also go ahead behind closed doors.

Juventus seemed unaffected by the lack of home support at the weekend as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in a ghostly atmosphere, their last Serie A match until the government withdraws its current decree.

Lyon will have to play their domestic matches behind closed doors until April 15 following a decision by the French football league on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champions League Juventus Lyon
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp