Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho helps self-isolating elderly with necessary items

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield to prepare food parcels.

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield to prepare food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community as people here grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer," Mourinho said in a video posted by Love Your DoorStep's Twitter account as quoted by news.sky.com.

The charity has been providing for essential goods to elderly members of the society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next 12 weeks, the report further said.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata also offered to practice with a self-isolating boy from Dublin, whose video of solo goalkeeping went viral with United keeper David de Gea among those acknowledging it.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that for at least the next three weeks, residents all across the country will have to remain in their homes in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

UK health authorities said on Monday that the number of confirmed cases climbed in the last 24 hours by 967 to 6,650, while the death toll increased by 54 to 335.

Another 77,295 people have tested negative, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp