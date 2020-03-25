STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bundesliga suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus

Earlier, the league was suspended until April 2 amidst coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

A woman desinfects the seats of the substitute bench prior to the German Bundesliga match in Wolfsburg. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

FRANKFURT: As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all around the world, Bundesliga has further been suspended until at least April 30.

"The Executive Committee is aware that all scenarios and options for action also depend on external factors, over which the DFL and clubs have no or only limited influence, including the further spread of the virus and political assessments of the situation," Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) said in a statement.

"In this light, the Executive Committee will recommend towards the Ordinary Assembly a further suspension of match operations in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until at least 30 April," the statement added.

Earlier, the league was suspended until April 2 amidst coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe. The deadly virus also forced the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year.

