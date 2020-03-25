STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi donates 1 milion euros to Barcelona hospital to fight coronavirus pandemic

Star Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have also donated one million euros to fund intensive care units in hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Messi

Argentina football great Lionel Messi has donated one million euros for fight against coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: Argentina football great Lionel Messi has donated one million euros to a hospital in Barcelona to help combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in goal.com, Messi made the donation to Hospital Clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona with the hospital confirming about the same on their official Twitter handle.

Messi's former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has also given one million euros towards the purchase and production of medical supplies and equipment with another Barcelona-based campaign.

Star Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have also donated one million euros to fund intensive care units in hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Messi has been picked by FIFA along with 28 past and present football icons to spread an awareness campaign to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus (COVID -19) by launching a new awareness campaign as football calls on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.

"FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino have been actively involved in passing the message against this pandemic since the very beginning," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the virtual launch of the campaign at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Be it through campaigns or funding, FIFA has stood up to the coronavirus, and I am delighted that world football is supporting WHO to kick out the coronavirus. I have no doubt with this type of support that together we will win," he said in a FIFA release.

The 28 players, who are involved in the video campaign to be published in 13 languages, include the likes of India captain Sunil Chhetri and World Cup winners like German Philip Lahm, Spain's Iker Casillas and Spanish defender Carles Puyol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp