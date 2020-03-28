STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Difficult decisions' to come, say Premier League, EFL and PFA

A joint statement of Premier League, EFL and PFA said their thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the coronavirus.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:50 PM

By IANS

LONDON: Premier League, EFL and Professional Footballers' Association have said that "difficult decisions" will be taken in order to counter the impact of coronavirus pandemic on English football.

All games have been postponed until at least April 30 -- in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 27,000 lives across the world thus far and will recommence only when it is "safe and conditions allow".

A joint statement of Premier League, EFL and PFA said their thoughts "continue to be with everyone affected" by the coronavirus.

"We have agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions," it added.

Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.

Premier League clubs are due to meet again on April 3 and it is almost certain the current postponement of all matches until April 30 will be extended again.

The last round of Premier League fixtures is supposed to end on May 17, however that now seems highly unlikely.

In Europe, Barcelona has become the first Spanish football club to officially announce a pay cut for players and club staff as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

In Australia, Football Federation Australia (FFA) has decided to lay off 70 per cent of its staff due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

