STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: Cristiano Ronaldo to donate ventilators in hometown

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 902 to 5,170 in Portugal, with 100 deaths, 24 more than Friday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LISBON: Madeira-born Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes are going to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira, Lusa News Agency reported on Saturday.

"The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) will receive a donation of equipment to help fight COVID-19, provided by Madeiran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and businessman Jorge Mendes," said a press release from the SESARAM, adding "they will finance five ventilators" in the archipelago, the Xinhua news reports.

The latest donation will bring the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99, the release said.

Last Tuesday, Ronaldo and Mendes made donations to turn a wing of the Santo Antonio Hospital in the Northern city of Porto into Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, monitors and other equipment.

ALSO READ | 'I struggled to breathe:' Juventus star Paulo Dybala reveals coronavirus nightmare

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 902 to 5,170 in Portugal, with 100 deaths, 24 more than Friday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday.

Health Minister Marta Temido said that lethality rate is "in the largest of 70 years -- 7.9 per cent."

"According to the data we have now, the maximum incidence of the infection will be postponed until the end of May," she added.

To contain the spread of the pandemic, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa declared on March 18 a state of emergency, which will last until April 2 and could be extended for another 15 days after consultations with government officials, political parties and health professionals scheduled on March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 ventilators Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp