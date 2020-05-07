INTERVIEW | All La Liga clubs except Real Madrid to use home grounds when season restarts: Official

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: La Liga has decided to resume individual training from the coming week, eyeing a potential restart in June following the easing of the COVID-19 situation in Spain. A few clubs like Eibar have blasted the decision but the league maintains that not holding the rest of the matches will lead to huge financial implications. Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of La Liga India, spoke on the challenges surrounding the league's restart and why it is important economically.

Excerpts...

Can you elaborate on the resumption plans?

We have not yet fixed a definite date and that will depend on the government's directive and the constantly evolving health situation. We are currently in the first stage of return to training with clubs preparing and sanitising training areas and players getting tested. The coming week will see individual training, from the second week of May, clubs can train in small batches. From the week starting May 25, clubs can train with half of their squads and with the full squad from the following week. The plan is then to possibly start the league from the second or third week of June. If and when the league can restart, only 250 professionals will be allowed inside stadiums and no fans.

Are there plans to conduct matches in neutral venues like the Premier League is planning?



We cannot follow the Premier League when we are ahead of them! You must remember that all leagues have to follow their own country's health directive. Bundesliga are the ones setting the path as they have planned to start in two weeks and we are following their developments closely. As of now, no plans to play in neutral venues and each team will play their home games at their own stadium, behind closed doors obviously. The only club which most likely will not play at their home ground is Real Madrid. The Bernabéu is undergoing renovation and the plan for them is to play at their training ground, the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. They have asked for permission and it has been granted.

What about the new season and the UEFA competitions?

Regarding starting the new season, a commission with members from all leagues as well as UEFA are trying to find the best possible situation but it is certain that August will not see the new season starting as has been the norm. It has been decided that June and July will be utilised by the leagues to finish the season while August has been reserved for UEFA competitions - the Champions League and the Europa League. We will have to be flexible and we have prepared four-five tentative calendars but that cannot be disclosed at the moment.

What if a player contracts coronavirus after restart?

Stadiums and all areas where players will be present will be sanitised thoroughly. If that happens, we have medical protocols in place. We do not envisage that to be a problem and play will go on. Spain has one of the best healthcare systems in the world and we are confident of our safety measures. Bundesliga already saw players test positive and there it was a non-issue.

What are the financial implications in case the league doesn't happen?



In pure numbers, if professional football does not resume, Spanish football will be liable to lose over 1 billion euros. Please remember that La Liga and professional football contribute to 1.4 per cent of Spain's GDP. That is a huge amount. Going back to normal is very important financially. Let's pray that doesn't happen but we have planned for any and all eventualities.

How has La Liga helped amid the pandemic? Will that ability take a hit going forward?

La Liga finances non-professional football which includes Segunda B division as well as women's football. Also, a certain portion is routed through the Sports Ministry to various other NSFs. Since 2015. one per cent of the broadcast revenue is given to non-professional football and 0.5 per cent to other sports federation. We have agreed to double that to two per cent for non-professional football (200m euros) and triple it to 1.5 for NSFs. If in the next broadcast cycle, we get a better deal as hoped, that assistance is liable to increase. If we manage to complete the season, that ability to keep helping will not be impacted.

What about injuries and how will hospitals cope? What about clubs like Eibar who have voiced their dissent?

Medical services are available with the clubs. The situation with hospitals is improving and space is increasing and I do not think that will be an issue. As far as clubs like Eibar are concerned, they have the right to be concerned. Currently, we are allowed to walk and jog outside. Shops will start opening from Saturday. Is it going to 100 per cent safe? No but life cannot remain still and we need to fight to come back to normality.