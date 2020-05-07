Want Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal but he might leave, feels Thierry Henry

By IANS

LONDON: Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might leave the London-based club as he enters the final year of his contact.

The Gabon striker has been linked with a move away from Emirates and Henry stated he wants him to stay but the striker may just end up choosing otherwise.

"I don't want him to leave, but on the other side you have to understand the guy has a life and maybe he needs to see something else. Who knows? I hope that he stays," Henry told Sky Sports as per Daily Mail.

Henry himself was a fan favourite at Arsenal winning multiple titles with the Gunners. He was also part of Arsene Wenger's historic 'invincibles' that romped home to the title without losing a game in 2003-04.

Despite reaching such heights in England, Henry ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007. The Frenchman said how could he advise Aubameyang against leaving Arsenal when he himself left the club.

"Everybody will do whatever they have to do. How am I going to say to someone to stay when I left? Things happen but that doesn't kill the love that you have for a place," Henry said.

"As an Arsenal fan you want him to stay, but as a football player he will assess the situation with his family, with his dad, and see what is the best for them."

Aubameyang have been a revelation for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window in 2017-18 season. He has scored 61 goals in 97 matches for the Gunners so far.