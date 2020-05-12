STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German Cup final rescheduled for July 4

Holders Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayer Leverkusen face fourth-tier side Saarbruecken.

Published: 12th May 2020

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayer Leverkusen face fourth-tier side Saarbruecken. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: The German Cup final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10.

Holders Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayer Leverkusen face fourth-tier side Saarbruecken.

However, DFB president Fritz Keller says their plans to reschedule the cup are still subject to approval by Angela Merkel's government.

The Bundesliga will resume Saturday when it becomes the first top European league to return despite the pandemic which has claimed around 7,500 lives in Germany.

"Our planning is in full swing so that we can end the cup season on the pitch in an appropriate manner," said Keller, with the final played at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

