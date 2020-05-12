STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

U-17 women's football World Cup in India between February-March 2021

There is good news for the India team as FIFA has decided not to change the eligibility criteria for the players.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup, which was left in limbo following the coronavirus outbreak, has been given a fresh lease of life with the announcement of new dates. The tournament, to be hosted across five cities in the country, will now be held between February 17 and March 7 next year.

The decision was taken by the Bureau of FIFA Council, acting on the recommendations of the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group. The tournament had earlier been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic making the holding of qualifying tournaments for the U17 WWC impossible.

"The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the country to host a successful FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup," said a statement by the Local Organising Committee of the tournament. "We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women’s football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop."

There is good news for the India team though as FIFA has decided not to change the eligibility criteria for the players.

"...tournament to keep original eligibility criteria: players born on or after 1 January 2000 and on or before 31 December 2004," said the FIFA statement. 

ALSO READ | 'Stay away': German fans warned ahead of Bundesliga restart

This means that the present India U-17 women's team, put together after nearly two years of scouting and exposure tours, will be eligible to participate in the tournament.

For the tournament organisers, the challenge starts afresh with the rescheduling posing logistical issues for the organisers. Hotel bookings and flight tickets will now have to be made afresh.

The decision will affect how the regular football season is conducted in the country with three of the five stadiums earmarked for the tournament home to Indian Super League clubs. 

The franchise created as a result of the ATK-Mohun Bagan merger play at the Salt Lake Stadium, while NorthEast United play at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati. Odisha FC play at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The other stadiums for the U-17 WWC are the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

League officials will either have to schedule in a break during the period or plan matches in such a way that the aforementioned stadiums don't host any ISL matches during this period.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
U17 Women's World Cup U17 Football Women's World Cup FIFA
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp