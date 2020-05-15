STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UK government keen on Premier League resuming in June, with conditions

The top division is the most advanced in its planning to restart amid concerns the three other professional football leagues in England could lack the funding to resume without ticket revenue.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

EPL trophy

EPL trophy (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: The Premier League received government backing on Thursday to resume next month — if games become more accessible to fans shut out of stadiums and the world's richest soccer competition spreads its wealth more across the English game.

The top division is the most advanced in its planning to restart amid concerns the three other professional football leagues in England could lack the funding to resume without ticket revenue from supporters.

While the national coronavirus lockdown is starting to be eased, mass gatherings are still banned and fans are not allowed to attend sports events. The Premier League, though, needs to complete its season in order to fulfil lucrative broadcasting contracts.

ALSO READ | Individual travel to non-contact workouts: Premier League players face strict new training protocols

“The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said after talks with the football authorities. "This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game’s resumption supports the wider football family.”

Players are still having to maintain social distancing in training.

“It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalize the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole," Dowden said. "The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of any final decision which would put these plans into action.”

The next step would be allowing contact training among sports teams, if there is no new spike in COVID-19 cases nationally.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said they will assess how the phased return of training goes before they “even think about moving on to the return of competitive football matches. We have to be slow. We have to be measured.”

The government reported another 428 deaths in its daily update on Thursday, showing 33,614 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in Britain.

There are reservations within football about trying to resume.

“What if we go through all this rigmarole of trying to get back started, and we have a second peak and we’re stopped anyway?” Brighton striker Glenn Murray told broadcaster Sky Sports. “I just can’t understand after just sort of loosening the lockdown why we’re in such a rush to get it back. Why can’t we just wait sort of a month or so to see if things go to plan?”

The Premier League television deals in the current three-year cycle are worth 8.3 billion pounds ($12 billion) but the competition fears a deficit of hundreds of millions of pounds even if the season can be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Premier League EPL Coronavirus COVID-19 UK Coronavirus UK government
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp