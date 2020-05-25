Action plan: Here's how countries are trying to resume sports events  

By Express News Service

Football in Germany has resumed, with several safety measures having been put in place. There are several other countries deliberating plans to follow suit, in different sports. Here’s a glance at some...

Premier League | England

An unnamed Bournemouth player has tested positive, becoming the eighth case involving a top-flight side. But despite the setback, ‘Project Restart’ for resuming fixtures in June is still on. On May 19, squads started non-contact training for the first time since the league’s stopped on March 13. Increased testing producing fewer positive cases may be a boost. Clubs are expected to discuss contact training on Tuesday. But there are several players who still have concerns about returning.

NBA | USA

National Basketball Association confirmed on Sunday that it is in “exploratory” talks with The Walt Disney Co about a late-July restart at one of its Florida resorts. NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11. ESPN had earlier reported that NBA has a board of governors’ virtual meeting next Friday. The call is expected to provide additional details for players and coaches on plans to restart.

Vincy T10 Premier League | St Vincent

Cricket resumed in Caribbean last Sunday. Six teams are taking part in Vincy T10 Premier League at Arnos Vale near Kingstown. Although this event is low key, it’s the first tournament to be staged in a Test-playing region since the pandemic. Fans won’t be allowed. Use of saliva isn’t permitted. And there will be hand-sanitiser bottles at the boundary ropes.

La Liga | Spain

Spanish media rejoiced on Sunday after the government said La Liga could resume. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that football could return in the week of June 8. La Liga has not yet specified when it will kick off or detailed its health protocols, but is expected to do so within the next week, according to Spanish press. The planned restart, though, could bring with it issues such as contending with rising mercury.