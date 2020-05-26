STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Football makes gleeful return to coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

The CSL season was supposed to begin on February 22 but has been indefinitely postponed by the health alert, which has since eased in China.

Published: 26th May 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

This file photo taken on May 19, 2020 shows people playing football in a field in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province. (Photo | AFP)

This file photo taken on May 19, 2020 shows people playing football in a field in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WUHAN: For nearly three months football enthusiasts in Wuhan were left kicking their heels indoors as the coronavirus raged in the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

But since the harsh lockdown on the city of 11 million people ended in early April amateur footballers have been gleefully ripping off their face masks and lacing up their boots again.

"It was a long time to be in lockdown so we had to do some exercise at home," said Wang Zijun, 42.

"I used to juggle the ball with my son at home and pass the ball to each other, and sometimes we went to the underground garage to do exercise."

Another player who finally enjoyed a run-out on a warm evening under floodlights said it was liberating to be able to kick a ball again with friends and team-mates.

They did so without their masks covering their faces, although some players kept them dangling around their necks.

"Before the lockdown was lifted everyone felt so oppressed," said the 45-year-old, who would only give the surname Wen.

"We need to do physical exercise. After the lockdown was lifted, we resumed training one time per week. I'm very happy."

Professional footballers were affected too.

Wang Shuang, a Wuhan native and star of China's women's team, who are pushing for a place at the Tokyo Olympics, resorted to kicking a ball against a wall on a roof.

Chinese Super League (CSL) team Wuhan Zall and third-tier Wuhan Three Towns have both returned to the central city after being forced to train elsewhere at the height of the outbreak.

The CSL season was supposed to begin on February 22 but has been indefinitely postponed by the health alert, which has since eased in China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Wuhan Football
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp