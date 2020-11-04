STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not long before Edinson Cavani makes impact for Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani had signed a one-season contract at Old Trafford in October and it also includes the option of an extra year.

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it would not be long before striker Edinson Cavani makes an impact for the club.

Cavani had signed a one-season contract at Old Trafford in October and it also includes the option of an extra year.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June. So far, he has made three substitute appearances for United.

"He's generally a fit man anyway and he's getting his sharpness in training and he's got some substitute appearances now," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We haven't managed to get him long enough yet to make a big impact but he's looking sharper and sharper in training so it won't be long," he added.

Manchester United is slated to square off against Istanbul Basaksehir later today in the Champions League.

The side has so far managed to win both its matches in the Champions League.

However, Solskjaer's team has had a below-par season so far in the Premier League. The side is placed in the 15th position with seven points from six matches.

Comments

