Sergio Ramos completes century of goals for Real Madrid

By ANI

MADRID: Expressing elation over completing a century of goals for the club, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos on Wednesday said, "it is not every day you get your 100th goal."

Ramos touched the landmark figure when he netted a goal in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

"Individual records are secondary, but it's nice when your achievements, effort, and sacrifices over the course of so many years are recognised," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"It is not every day you get your 100th goal and all the more so when you are a defender. As long as they help us to win games and bring positive things to the team, I will be really happy. Here's hoping I get many more," he added.

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute before Ramos doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. However, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic scored one goal each to bring the scores to a level.

Rodrygo's strike in the 80th minute sealed a win for Real Madrid.

Reflecting on the win, Ramos said: "As long as we continue to surprise people, it is a good sign. We are pleased, it was a really tough game, there was a lot at stake. They are a very solid side, with a very clear playing style and they made the most of that, but we got a good result to pick up three really important points. The group was looking tough but tonight's win was vital."