We want Sergio Ramos to be with us forever: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League here on Wednesday. During the match, Ramos scored a goal to complete his century of goals for the club.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lauded 'great player' Sergio Ramos and said they want the defender to be with them 'forever'.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League here on Wednesday. During the match, Ramos scored a goal to complete his century of goals for the club.

"Just the small matter of 100 goals. We know just what a great player he is and I'm delighted because tonight was really important for us, as he always with his, with his goal," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever. What's more, that's what he's doing, showing that he's always got that desire and I'm in no doubt that he's going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books," he added.

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute before Ramos doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. However, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic scored one goal each to bring the scores to a level.

Rodrygo's strike in the 80th minute sealed the win for Real Madrid. Zidane is delighted with the win and said they fought till the end and deserved to win.

"It was a good performance from us. We scored two goals and applied a high press, which is what we wanted to do. It was a Champions League game, a tight affair and they pegged us back to 2-1 very quickly. The second half was a bit tougher for us, but that's to be expected when you're up against a side like Inter. It was a really good game. It was a match in which we had to get the three points and we did just that. I'm delighted for the players after the effort they put in, we fought to the end and deserve our win," he said.

