We could have scored more goals: Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech after 4-1 win over Sheffield United

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech believes that his team could have scored more goals but is satisfied with the performance.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech heads the ball during the EPL match against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: After a win over Sheffield United, Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech said his side was a bit sloppy initially but later in the match, they "controlled the game".

Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United by 4-1 in the Premier League here on Saturday. Ziyech also believes that his team could have scored more goals but is satisfied with the performance.

"We played a good game. The first 10 minutes were a little difficult because we started a bit sloppy but after 1-0 we controlled the game. We could have scored more goals but we played well again," the club's official website quoted Ziyech as saying.

David McGoldrick scored the opening goal of the match, putting Sheffield United ahead. Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell netted one goal each in the first half to hand Chelsea a lead.

Chelsea added two more goals to their tally in the second half with the help of Thiago Silva and Timo Werner's strike and secured a dominating win.

