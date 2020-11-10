Paul Pogba can't be happy at Manchester United, says France boss

By ANI

PARIS: France manager Didier Deschamps believes that midfielder Paul Pogba is not happy with his current situation in Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent first-team minutes in recent months, with injury problems and a lack of fitness after testing positive for coronavirus among the contributory factors.

"I have no advice to give him. He is in a situation at Manchester United where he cannot be satisfied with his playing time and his position. He is not in his best period," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"He knows the group well. It has been a while since he played with his club. The injuries came one after another, and Covid hit him pretty hard as well. He needs to find some rhythm," he added.

Pogba has played 90 minutes just twice for United this season - in the Premier League defeats to Tottenham and Arsenal - and his only goal so far was against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

"Last month his game had been pretty good and consistent despite a lack of pace. He's been playing since, but you can't say he's happy. With me, there is no problem, I will make sure to manage him. It is never easy for a player in his situation. I'll talk to him. He will tell me certain things, how he feels, and I will also tell him what I can see and feel," Deschamps said.