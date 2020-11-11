STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Real Kashmir FC go 'above and beyond' with extensive outreach program

Real Kashmir FC have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Indian football - with a key reason behind it being the passionate support of their fans.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir FC

Real Kashmir FC (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ever since their promotion to the I-League in 2018, Real Kashmir FC have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Indian football -- with a key reason behind it being the passionate support of their fans.

As the nation emerged from the Covid-19 induced lockdown in the last few months, the Snow Leopards strengthened their fan connection with an extensive outreach program that covered numerous parts of the region.

According to club chairman Sandeep Chattoo, a key objective behind the program was to go "above and beyond" and reach out to the grassroots levels, and spread the positivity that the club has generated in the area.

"With the club being here for four years now I realised that we need to go above and beyond what we are already doing. At the I-League level, people love to watch the team. It is a form of entertainment and thus, we made sure that the outreach program has to go to the grassroots level with the activities we did," Chattoo was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

"If we could bring so much positivity out of the club from Srinagar, I feel that going to different districts in the interior of Kashmir can also make these places more accessible to people and share the same positive feelings that football brings. All in all, it has been a fantastic experience," he added.

The outreach program was launched in July this year with the intent of reaching out to all districts in Kashmir in order to attract maximum local youths towards the sport and scout for young talented players as well.

Since July 22, the RKFC Reserve team and youth sides (U-18, U-15 and U-13) have played a combined total of 54 matches -- exhibition and tournament games -- in different parts of the region such as Sopore, Baramulla, Chadoora, Pulwama, Anantnag, Pampore, etc.

Additionally, the program features try-outs being conducted in multiple districts like Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Sopore and Baramulla across three phases throughout the month of November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Kashmir FC I League
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp