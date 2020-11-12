STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greg Clarke quits as FIFA Vice President over discriminatory comments

Clarke resigned the FIFA VP post after being forced out of the English Football Association hours after his discriminatory remarks on race, sexuality and gender at a parliamentary meeting.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke

VVice president of FIFA Greg Clarke (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: Greg Clarke resigned as a vice president of FIFA on Thursday after also quitting as head of English soccer over discriminatory comments.

Clarke hoped to stay in the global role for a few more months after being forced out of the English Football Association on Tuesday within hours of making heavily criticized remarks on race, sexuality and gender during a British parliamentary hearing.

Clarke was the British vice president of FIFA  a position elected to by the congress of European soccer nations.

Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President (Aleksander Ceferin) and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council," UEFA said.

