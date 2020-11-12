 IFA Shield set for return as senior event, four I-League clubs set to participate

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After three years of existence as an under-19 tournament, IFA Shield, one of the oldest football competitions in the world, is all set to feature senior teams this year with four I-League clubs confirmed to take part. Eight more teams from Kolkata will constitute the rest of the 12-team roster.

This is the 123rd edition of IFA Shield and it will be played from December 6-20. The four I-League clubs are Mohammedan Sporting, Sudeva Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala and Indian Arrows. Mohun Bagan will not be present and there is uncertainty over East Bengal's participation.

While club officials and supporters want to see East Bengal play, dates have clashed with ISL. So the first team will be busy in Goa. Club officials have written to the investors, asking them to allow the formation of a reserve team which can take part in meets like IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League. Otherwise, the IFA has the option of including either Real Kashmir or Punjab FC.

"Ours is an invitational tournament. Once we decided to make it a senior-level competition after former players and stakeholders wanted us to salvage the legacy of the tournament, the response we received was overwhelming. Since we will be hosting the Shield prior to I-League, the clubs will be sending their strongest teams in order to prepare for I-League. All this bodes well for the competition and hopefully, the uncertainty surrounding East Bengal will clear soon," IFA secretary Joydeep Mukherjee said.

The tournament which started in 1893 will use four grounds — Salt Lake, Kalyani, Howrah and Rabindra Sarobar stadiums. Regarding a bio-bubble, the IFA has stated that hotel accommodation is up to the teams, but they have to follow a strict set of Covid-19 protocols. Tests will be conducted by IFA. Successful hosting of I-League qualifiers has given all parties the blueprint of how to function, with transport facilities, dressing rooms and all areas to be sanitised frequently.

"Outstation teams will have the freedom to choose hotels and they will have to follow the guidelines we issue. As far as testing is concerned, teams will be tested two days prior to the first game and then at an interval of five days. Players who test positive will have to undergo quarantine and cannot take part," the secretary added.