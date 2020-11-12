STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri gearing up for ISL in earnest, says staying in bubble 'isn't easy'

From doing double training sessions and reading books, to watching renowned broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet, the 36-year-old has been one busy man

Published: 12th November 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Staying inside a bio bubble "isn't easy" but Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, nevertheless, is bracing up for the upcoming Indian Super League in earnest, doing all it takes for a successful campaign with his franchise Bengaluru FC.

From doing double training sessions and reading books, to watching renowned broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet, the 36-year-old has been one busy man through the last three weeks of the team's quarantine in Goa.

"This is our third week inside the bio bubble and I must confess it isn't easy but, of course, needed," Chhetri said in a video he posted on his Twitter handle.

"We are doing double time session and we are trying our best as a team to be as fit as possible before the tournament starts."

The franchise-based event starts in the coastal state on November 20 with a game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

The 7th edition of the tournament will be held in three venues of Goa and not across the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just 10 days left and I am pretty sure all of you are waiting for the ISL as I am and the whole team is.

"Among all this, I am trying my best to find some time for myself I just finished reading a lovely book -- The Body by Bill Bryson -- and I highly recommend this," the ace striker said holding the book.

"Also me and wife we just finished Sir David Attenborough's 'A Life On Our Planet' and it's outstanding.

We spend so much time on social media and watching television, I recommend you guys to spend one and half hours watching Sir David Attenborough's career.

"You watch, I won't spill the beans, it's an amazing series, especially the young ones.

Please indulge in it and I am pretty sure you will find your time is worth.

And I must confess or admit that neither Bill Bryson nor Sir David has paid me anything to do this."

Chhetri, currently the world's second highest goal-scorer among active footballers -- only Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of him -- will spearhead former champions Bengaluru FC's challenge in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

Bengaluru FC, known for a professional setup since its arrival on the big stage not too long ago, won the tournament in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri ISL bio bubble Bengaluru FC ISL
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp