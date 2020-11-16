STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal becomes first Premier League club to join UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

Arsenal's operations director, Hywel Sloman, said they are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Published: 16th November 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week.

Arsenal FC (Photo | Arsenal Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal on Monday became the first Premier League club to sign up to the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The UN initiative aims to bring together the global sports community with a commitment to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement and support the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"We're delighted to reinforce our commitment to tackling climate change by becoming the first Premier League club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework," Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal's operations director, Hywel Sloman, said they are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

"Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. Together with our partners, we've already implemented a number of environmentally-friendly practices across the club," Sloman said in a statement.

"This includes becoming the first Premier League club to switch to 100 percent green electricity since the beginning of our partnership with Octopus Energy in 2016, and a new partnership with aluminum packaging company Ball Corporation, which is designed to help us and our millions of fans around the world reduce our impact on the environment. We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Premier League UN Sports Climate Action Framework
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp