STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

WATCH | On this day in 2003, Messi made his Barcelona debut

Messi made his debut under Frank Rijkaard at the Do Dragao Stadium in a match, which the Catalans lost 2-0.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: It was on November 16, 2003, when Lionel Messi, considered as one of the greatest of all time by many, made his debut for Barcelona's first team.

Just 16 years old at the time, Messi made his debut for the club's first team in a friendly against Porto.

Messi made his debut under Frank Rijkaard at the Do Dragao Stadium in a match, which the Catalans lost 2-0. The Argentine wore No.14, and came on in the 71st minute of the match, replacing Fernando Navarro.

Also, Barcelona shared a video of the match on Twitter and wrote: "Once upon a time ... a 16-year-old boy wonder made his Barca debut in a friendly. This was #Messi, #OnThisDay in 2003."

On his way to completing 17 years at the club, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner scripted numerous records. The most recent of all came in last month when the Argentine became the first player in the Champions League to score in 16 consecutive seasons.

Messi had achieved this milestone during Barcelona's 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League on October 21.

"Leo #Messi is the first player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in 16 consecutive seasons! #UCL," Barcelona had tweeted.

Barcelona are currently placed on the eighth position on the La Liga table with 11 points from seven games. The team will next take on Atletico Madrid in the league on November 22. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona Barcelona debut
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp