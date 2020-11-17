STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL to feature 'Fan Wall' among other technological innovations to engage supporters

The 'Fan Wall' will allow supporters an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite teams and heroes.

Published: 17th November 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Super League logo.

Indian Super League logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The seventh edition of the Indian Super League will feature a series of new technological innovations, including a 'Fan Wall', in a bid to bring the supporters closer to the action.

The franchise-based event, starting on November 20, will be staged behind closed doors in three venues across Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the English Premier League and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, ISL broadcasters will also connect fans through two LED screens mounted in the stadiums to soak in the experience and be part of the team's biggest fixtures.

The 'Fan Wall' will allow supporters an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite teams and heroes, a media release said.

There will also be an enhanced audio for the game along with an additional mix of cameras and access to the players through pre and post-match shows which will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field.

A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.

"Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times," said a Star Sports Spokesperson.

"With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling.

Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost.

"The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before," the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian super league fan wall
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp