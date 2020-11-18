STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Anirudh Thapa 'dreams' of watching Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo play in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Anirudh Thapa does not want to miss the chance to watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo play live on the sport's grandest stage.

Published: 18th November 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo | AIFF)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Anirudh Thapa feels the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a gilt-edged opportunity for football fans in India to experience the greatest spectacle that the sport can offer.

The 2022 edition will only be the second time the FIFA World Cup will be held in Asia. The first time was back in 2002 when South Korea and Japan were the hosts. However, this time around, the tournament will be easily accessible for fans from India, given the proximity between the two countries and the cordial relations the two countries share.

Thapa, himself, is keen to travel to Qatar and watch the matches. The midfielder hopes that his footballing commitments would not keep him from doing so, given that two of football's biggest stars are likely to play their 'final' World Cup in 2022.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 and Argentine sensation Lionel Messi will be 35 when the tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022. Thapa does not want to miss the chance to watch the two legends play live on the sport's grandest stage.

"If I am able to, if I don't have any commitments, I will definitely go and watch the World Cup in Qatar. It is a lifelong dream to watch a World Cup and see the big teams play," Thapa said in an official statement.

"Also, some of the legends are playing their final World Cup in 2022. So, I definitely want to go to Qatar and watch the World Cup if I'm able to," he added.

Qatar is also home to a sizeable Indian community and Thapa feels that this only makes it easier for Indians to travel and enjoy the World Cup, which begins in two years' time.

"We have good relations with Qatar and there are a lot of Indians in Qatar. It should be very easy for us to travel to Qatar and watch the World Cup. I think it is possible that a lot of Indians will go and watch the games in 2022," he said.

The 2022 World Cup will also be unique with respect to the innovation and technology that will be on display for the first time ever. Qatar have already unveiled four venues for the tournament that have cutting-edge features like the Advanced Cooling Tech that will ensure the climate inside the stadium is controlled.

"The infrastructure in Qatar is absolutely amazing. I absolutely loved it. The stadium, the pitches were really nice and the surface is really smooth," he said. "We haven't experienced a proper football stadium in India but in Qatar, the stadium atmosphere was top-notch."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirudh Thapa FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp