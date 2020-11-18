Game against Germany went perfectly for us, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

By ANI

SEVILLA: After defeating Germany 6-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time), Spain's coach Luis Enrique said that the game went perfectly for his side.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for Spain while Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal scored one goal each.

As a result of this win, Spain topped the A4 Group in Nations League while Germany finished in the second spot.

"Well, the game went perfectly. Everyone plugged in and hit the mark. Germany has brought out its best team and I think that from the beginning we have played very well, and it is one of the best and most complete matches of the national team," Goal.com quoted Luis Enrique as saying.

"In the previous matches we were superior, but we had no prize. It will be nice to play in the final four. These players can represent Spain well. We have a group of 30 players who perform very well. Our forwards have a lot of quality, and I wish we had a player who scored a lot of goals, but today we have seen several players score," he added.

Spain, however, had to face first-half injuries to Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales. The duo suffered from hamstring problems, however, Enrique has said that the injuries are not that severe and he hoped for an early return for Ramos.

"The injuries are minor and I hope they are out for a short time. It is what I feel the most because I have been a club coach and I put myself in their place," said Enrique.